Ipswich woman’s lucky day after $100,000 lotto win

An Ipswich woman is smiling and shaking with joy after discovering she scored $100,000.

AN IPSWICH woman said she will pay off a chunk of her mortgage and plan a European trip after winning big on today’s Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot.

The ticket holder, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10390.

This morning, an official from the Lott called the woman, who was overwhelmed by the life-changing news.

“Oh my god! When I saw it on my app I thought ‘that can’t be right’! Oh my god! Sh*t! Geeze! I’ve never had that much money before!” she said.

“I’m literally shaking!”

The happy winner recounted how she came to hold the winning ticket.

“I have always played lottery games a bit, but recently I kept thinking ‘I can’t be bothered, I haven’t had a win in a while’,” she said.

“Last week, my husband said ‘make sure you put it on, you never know when you might have a win’.

“I’m so glad he said that because that’s when I bought this ticket. I can’t wait to tell him. He’s going to be over the moon too.”

When asked how she planned to enjoy her life-changing windfall, the happy winner said she had her eyes on the skies.

“A huge chunk of it will be going straight towards the mortgage, but I’m also going to put it towards a holiday.” she declared.

“We’d love to go overseas to Europe and the USA to visit some family when we are able to.

“I’ve also got a birthday coming up, so I’ll use it to celebrate in style as well. I’m sure we’ll do something to celebrate before then too, but right now I can’t even think.

“It’s the best news I’ve ever had!”

The winning woman said it would be a struggle to concentrate at work for the rest of the day.

“I’ve only just started my shift. It’s tempting to not stay for the rest of it, but I’d better be responsible.” she said.

“I’ll definitely spend the rest of the day smiling though!”

The woman purchased her winning entry of three random numbers online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.