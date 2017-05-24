Ipswich woman's last chance to spend time with dying dad

AN INCREASING demand for Uber in Ipswich is helping one Ipswich woman spend time with her terminally ill father.

When Tivoli's Bryr Brannigan started driving for the ride-sharing company in November, there weren't enough fares for her to work in Ipswich.

About three months ago the rise in demand has allowed her to do all her driving in Ipswich, freeing up more time for her to care for and visit her 65-year-old father who has emphysema.

"I was overseas and came back to spend time with him," Ms Brannigan said.

"Now in a care home but the reason Uber is so helpful is you can set your own hours and I can always be there for the doctors appointments, stay with him longer and visit him regularly.

"It also allows me to have some sanity and take time to spend with friends to get away from everything for a bit."

Bryr Brannigan is a carer and drives an Uber because it is so flexible. Rob Williams

The former dairy farmer said she worked in Ipswich from Wednesday to Sunday, but could do more hours with the rising demand.

"It's nice to drive in the local area, you learn the routes and get to know people," she said.

"When I started was doing most of my work in Brisbane and I couldn't get enough just in Ipswich.

"About two and a half months ago I did an experiment and tried a week in Ipswich and I've been driving here ever since.

"I would say at any time there are half a dozen drivers out at once.

"In the evenings, it is pretty constant and on a Sunday morning I get up early and there's high demand because other drivers are in bed after taking drunk people home."

A recent ABS study revealed for people aged 15 to 64 years, the labour force participation rate for primary carers is 56.3% and other carers is 77.2%, showing lower rates than that of non-carers at 80.3%.

"Uber is suitable for the purposes I have at the moment. I could either be at home (on welfare) or be getting off my butt and driving," she said.

"Sometimes I take people to work, to do their shopping, out to dinner or a drink and sometimes I get a car full of young people out to Springfield.

"I love driving around Ipswich.

"I'm not a city girl."