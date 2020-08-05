Menu
Coronavirus testing at Springfield Central . Pic Annette Dew
Ipswich woman tests positive to coronavirus

Paige Ashby
5th Aug 2020 10:07 AM
AN IPSWICH woman is the latest person to test positive to coronavirus in Queensland.

Details on how the 68-year-old woman came in contact with the virus and where she has been since are unknown at this stage.

“That additional case in West Moreton brings our number of active cases to 11 and five of those are in hospital,” Health Minister Steven Miles said.

“Here in Queensland, we went 63 days with no community transmission, more than two months with no community transmission, but that all changed seven days ago.

“We’ve seen in other states how it can only take one case to see a widespread outbreak.

“In that week we’ve had nine cases here in Queensland, two travellers from Victoria, three cases of local transmission, two Queenslanders who travelled to Sydney and one returning Queenslander via Sydney as well as one case today and we don’t year know the source of their infection.”

Close to 85,000 Queenslanders were tested for coronavirus in that week.

The news of the latest case comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state’s borders will be closed to New South Wales and ACT from 1am on Saturday.

