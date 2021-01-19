Ipswich woman stops traffic to rescue native wildlife

Driving down a busy thoroughfare on Monday, the woman was horrified to see the aftermath of a car colliding with a flock of noisy minors gathered on the bitumen.

Driving down a busy thoroughfare on Monday, the woman was horrified to see the aftermath of a car colliding with a flock of noisy miners gathered on the bitumen.

The woman, who would like to stay anonymous, described herself as an animal lover and said she stopped her car to see if the native Australian birds could be saved.

She had been driving on Junction Rd, Karalee, when she spotted the birds.

“I must have come past just after it happened because they were still all over the road with their mouths open, some on their backs, some on their fronts,” she said.

She performed a U-turn and stopped her car in front of them, blocking traffic to prevent the birds from being hit a second time.

“There were other cars coming but people were being really good – they were actually really good,” she said.

“They were driving around me and being polite, not beeping or yelling stuff out.”

As she went to grab them, three of the birds flew away, seemingly escaping injury but two remained on the road.

“Two of them looked to be in a pretty bad way,” she said.

“When I grabbed them, one of them actually crawled into my handbag, which was quite funny. I had a bit of trouble getting them out because it was quite happy in there.”

The vets at Karalee Village checked over the birds.

“They had basically been knocked out and had minor, minor injuries so they took them back down and released them in the same spot,” the woman said.

