Ipswich woman launches petition to boost wildlife safety

Ipswich woman Janelle Fox is rallying locals in an attempt to improve safety for the wildlife living in and around Mount Crosby.

Ipswich woman Janelle Fox is rallying locals in an attempt to improve safety for the wildlife living in and around Mount Crosby.

AN IPSWICH woman is rallying locals in an attempt to improve safety for the wildlife living in and around Mount Crosby.

Janelle Fox, Mt Crosby, lodged an online petition on Tuesday to the Queensland Government, calling for improved signage to be installed along Mt Crosby Rd.

The petition urges for a review of present signage and for additional signs to be installed at key intersections and crossings.

LOCAL NEWS: FREE: Mobile phones for Ipswich women battling crisis

In the petition, Ms Fox described the present signage as limited.

“Queensland residents draw to the attention of the House concerns regarding the lack of adequate road signage for both wildlife and motorist safety, along the state-controlled road, Mt Crosby Road,” Ms Fox said.

LOCAL NEWS: Council watchdog investigating several Ipswich complaints

“This is insufficient for the protection of local wildlife, particularly in view of the increase in residential growth and associated utilisation of Mt Crosby Road.”

So far, 27 people have signed the petition.

It will close on May 21.

To sign or view the petition, click here.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.