Ipswich woman in her 70s tests positive for COVID-19

AN Ipswich woman in her 70s who works as a supervisor at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman, who is now in hospital in a stable condition, worked five shifts while infectious at the Wacol facility.

She is the only new coronavirus case in Queensland today with eight active cases across the state.

The centre is in lockdown and its 127 residents are being tested with about 520 staff working at the centre.

It is believed the woman has only had contact with a “very small number of young people” at the centre since falling sick.

No visitors had been allowed at the facility between July 27 and August 17 as a precaution after two young women tested positive to COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Melbourne.

“That’s a whole lot of contact tracing that does not have to happen,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“She lives in the Ipswich region and the contact tracing is now happening because she worked at the youth detention centre at Wacol.

“We have a very strong management plan in place for events like this and those plans are now being activated with the staff of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and also with Queensland Health.

“We will be speaking to her close contacts, with her family members to try and identify a connection of where it has come from.”

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said it is believed the woman developed symptoms on August 10, although that is still being clarified.

A positive test result came back late Wednesday night.

“We’ll be going through whether there’s been any visitors during that time period and whether of course there have been any residents who have moved in and out of that facility during that time to test them,” she said.

“At this stage we’re not aware of any venues she’s been (connected to) those young women who went down to Melbourne, that cluster of five, have been to during the period.

“She was infectious for five shifts.”

Department of Youth Justice Director-General Bob Gee said the facility was prepared for such a situation and has dealt with infectious diseases before.

“We’ve been practising and we’ve been workshopping and of course testing our systems since COVID first came to light,” he said.

“I’m very confident we’re doing everything we can to make sure all of the staff, all of the young people, visitors, families and friends are supported.”

Mr Gee said personal protective equipment has been issued to staff and residents and urged anyone thinking of visiting the centre to reconsider.

Of the 127 residents at the facility, 110 are male and 17 are female with ages ranging from 13 and up.

“Advice I have initially is that (the positive woman’s) contact is limited to only a very small number of young people,” he said.

“She has not worked working through the accommodation section, she’s worked in the operations centre.”

