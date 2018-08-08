Menu
Crime

Ipswich woman in custody over Lowood bank robbery

Emma Clarke
by
8th Aug 2018 1:44 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH woman will remain behind bars, accused of armed robberies at Corinda and Lowood on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Kylie Maree Beattie, 35, at the scene of a crash at Leichhardt after she allegedly stole a car from a 76-year-old woman and robbed a bank at Lowood.

Police say a Corolla involved in a crash with a truck was stolen at a shopping complex on Oxley Rd at Corinda earlier in the morning.

The woman allegedly threatened the victim before stealing the keys to her Corolla and driving away.

It will further be alleged around 10.35am a woman threatened staff with a knife at a bank on Walters St in Lowood.

She allegedly stole a sum of cash before fleeing in the stolen Corolla.

Police pursued the vehicle after it was seen travelling at dangerously and at high speed on the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

The vehicle struck the tray of a truck whilst weaving through traffic near the Old Toowoomba Rd roundabout in Leichardt.

Police arrested the female driver at the scene.

No one was physically injured during the incidents.

Beattie was charged with one count each of armed robbery, robbery with violence, threatening violence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

She did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning and was remanded in custody.

The matter will next be mentioned on August 29.

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

