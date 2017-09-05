Ipswich woman accused of arson, fraud extradited from Perth

AN IPSWICH woman accused of burning down three houses in acts of insurance fraud has been extradited to Queensland to face the charges.

Rebecca Anne McKellar, 33, was charged in August last year after a series of buildings were set alight at Bellbird Park, Leichhardt and Ellen Grove between December 2011 and August 2015.

She is charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of arson and one count of attempted fraud.

The matter was mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court multiple times between September 2015 and July last year, when a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Late last week, Ipswich detectives flew to Perth to arrest McKellar and bring her back to the city to face court. McKellar appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court again yesterday, where she was remanded in custody to face court again on September 27.