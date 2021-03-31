Ipswich woman dies in hospital a month after crash

Queensland Records No New Local Covid-19 Cases Despite Brisbane Doctor Testing Positive Last Week

AN Ipswich woman has passed away in hospital almost a month after she was involved in a serious car crash.

Police are still investigating the single-vehicle rollover in Collingwood Park on March 3 which left a woman in her 30s in a critical condition.

She was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with multiple injuries, including two broken legs, after firefighters freed her from the vehicle.

The woman passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She had remained in the Brisbane hospital since the accident.

Metro South Health and police confirmed the woman had passed away.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating.

