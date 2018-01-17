Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich woman charged for driving on busy Brisbane walkway

Emma Clarke
by

A WOMAN who allegedly drove from Atkinsons Dam, near Ipswich, before mounting a busy pedestrian walkway in Brisbane was more than three times the legal blood alcohol content, police say.

Police charged the 40-year-old  after she allegedly drove her car along a busy pedestrian boardwalk in South Brisbane.,

She allegedly drove through the Kurilpa parkway limited-access walkway and bicycle path around 6.50pm.

It will be alleged that the woman drove to Brisbane from Atkinsons Dam At the time, the boardwalk was busy with pedestrians and cyclists.

Police intercepted the vehicle and the female driver was undertook a roadside breath test. She allegedly returned a positive reading.

She was then transported to the Brisbane City Watch House where she underwent another test and returned a reading of 0.153 per cent.

A 40-year-old Atkinsons Dam woman has been given a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 13 to answer the charges of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Topics:  atkinsons dam drink driving ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
Testing for toxic PFAS chemical to begin in Ipswich

Testing for toxic PFAS chemical to begin in Ipswich

Six sites surrounding RAAF Base Amberley have been targeted for investigation.

Men escape after allegedly held at gun point in Ipswich home

New wheelie rubbish in being distributed by Clarence Valley Council. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Police say they found a rifle in a wheelie bin

Amberley aeronautical industry plan takes off after approval

ALL GO: An application for a warehouse supporting RAAF Base Amberley has been approved.

About 185 people will be employed at the site.

Myanmar challenge for Ipswich health officer

VITAL WORK: Ipswich health worker Mark Myerson has departed for the trouble-riddled Myanmar.

"This is an opportunity to give back to the global community"

Local Partners