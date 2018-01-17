Ipswich woman charged for driving on busy Brisbane walkway

A WOMAN who allegedly drove from Atkinsons Dam, near Ipswich, before mounting a busy pedestrian walkway in Brisbane was more than three times the legal blood alcohol content, police say.

Police charged the 40-year-old after she allegedly drove her car along a busy pedestrian boardwalk in South Brisbane.,

She allegedly drove through the Kurilpa parkway limited-access walkway and bicycle path around 6.50pm.

It will be alleged that the woman drove to Brisbane from Atkinsons Dam At the time, the boardwalk was busy with pedestrians and cyclists.

Police intercepted the vehicle and the female driver was undertook a roadside breath test. She allegedly returned a positive reading.

She was then transported to the Brisbane City Watch House where she underwent another test and returned a reading of 0.153 per cent.

A 40-year-old Atkinsons Dam woman has been given a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 13 to answer the charges of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving an unregistered vehicle.