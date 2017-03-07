33°
Ipswich wins cheap fuel gong for third month running

Andrew Korner
| 7th Mar 2017 10:27 AM

COMPETITION between Ipswich service stations is the driving force behind the city's consistently low fuel prices.

The RACQ monthly price report has shown Ipswich has maintained the lowest unleaded prices in the region for the past three months, with an average price of 121.2 cents per litre in February.

This was significantly lower than south-east Queensland's other major centres, including the Sunshine Coast, where motorists paid a whopping 12.5 cents more for petrol on average.

Diesel owners were also better off in Ipswich during February, with the average price of 128.7 cents also the lowest for the region.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said Ipswich bucked the state-wide trend.

"With many Queensland towns and cities experiencing high petrol prices, Ipswich's ULP average dropped 4cpl last month, which is great news for motorists," she said.

Ms Smith said retail margins had also dropped 2.9cpl during February.

"Indicative retail margins were -1.7cpl last month, meaning retailers were selling at below cost," she said.

The cheapest place to buy ULP in Queensland during February was Miles, with an average of 118.0cpl.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fuel prices racq

