Ipswich winner continuing fine breeding tradition

Trainer Brent Kline with Miss Greer, the winner of the Bundaberg Cup. Brian Cassidy

DOGWATCH

TONY Brett as a stud master was delighted with the win of first starter Mrs Sing at Ipswich on Tuesday.

Mrs Sing is the first winner sired by Brett's former Group 1 performer Thirty Talks.

Mrs Sing is trained by Glenn Smith and is out of the wonderfully-bred Spring Dream, the first bitch served by Thirty Talks. She made her debut over 431m, winning by three and a half lengths in clocking 25.37.

"I'm always trialling at Ipswich and Glenn had said that she was going alright,'' Brett said. "It's nice to see him get his first winner early.

"The stud game can be very tough but the pleasing aspect has been when I've spoken to people with his pups they're all really positive.''

Thirty Talks, a winner of 30 of his 51 race starts, has amassed $366,000 in prizemoney for Brett and owner Len Antonio.

"It really takes a good 12 months to make or break a stud dog's career but currently all reports coming from the break-ins is positive and hopefully Tuesday's win by Mrs Sing is just the start for packers stud career,'' Brett said.

Auction dangers

PART of tomorrow night's 10 race Ipswich program starting at 4.56pm will be two semi-finals of the auction series.

Four heats were staged last Saturday night with the winners being Cool Hand Gus (31.27), trained by Serg Livotto; Shakey Diesel (31.26 for Grant Franklin); Galway Ludwig (30.90 for Kev Galloway); and Galway Joann (30.96 for Kev Galloway).

The series was robbed of great interest with the scratching of talented chaser Rio Brave due to injury.

In semi-final 1 (race 7), it's hard to go past fastest heat winner Galway Ludwig from box 1 to beat Shakey Diesel.

Box 7 will be a big improver on its run last week and Regas (box 4) was on debut in the heat and ran a nice second behind Shakey Diesel.

In semi-final 2 (race 8), Galway Johann looks the greyhound to beat. He previously has run a 30.23 around Ipswich. At this stage, he looks the one to beat in the whole series.

Dangers appear to be Cool Hand Gus (box 2) and Little Rippa (box 4).

The first four in each semi-final will qualify for next Saturday's grand final.

Cash boost

THE Ipswich club greyhound of the month for February was Maywyn Cash trained by Rob Essex.

Maywyn Cash had four starts for three wins and one second.

The winner receives a $50 fuel voucher.

Race honour

THE Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club offers you a chance to name a race for $50.

Race names are published in the club racebook, mentioned on radio and Sky Racing TV throughout Australia.

If it's someone's birthday, a couple's anniversary, a work function or anything else, get in contact with the Ipswich club on 3202 2977 or www.ipswich greyhounds.com for details.

Cup success

KARALEE trainer Brent Kline produced Miss Greer (Magic Sprite-Miss Kiss) to win last Saturday's Bundaberg Cup.

Miss Greer, owned in Tasmania by Debbie Cannan, made it career win nine from 35 starts but has only had three starts in Queensland since joining team Kline for a fourth at Ipswich and then winning a heat of the Bundaberg Cup in fastest of the day 31.54 for the 550m.

Starting from the coveted box 1 in the final, she was able to clear out to win by one and three-quarter lengths over Sassy Oaks in a time of 32.43.

Best bet

IPSWICH will stage a 10 race program today commencing at 2.47pm.

Best bet for the day is race 8, box 2: Wazza Who, trained by Cynthia Elson.