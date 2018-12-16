Ipswich wine a real tasty drop

LOOKING BACK: Irwin's vineyard, near Ipswich. won many awards for the wines produced there.

RED and white wines from Messrs Irwin Bros Warilla Vineyard near Ipswich sold for one pound a dozen in 1875.

This vineyard had only been in operation for two years but the wines were considered of good quality.

In 1876, its wine was the only Queensland wine to win a prize medal and certificate of merit at the Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition, US.

In addition to those prizes, Warilla wines was awarded two silver medals and the special Darling Downs Gazette prize of ten pounds at the Warwick Show 1877, two silver medals at the Pastoral Society's Show, Ipswich 1877, and a bronze medal at the Queensland National Society's Show, Brisbane 1877.

DICK BROS PURGA

The Dick Bros of Purga established a vineyard of about 10 acres in 1879.

This was contemporary with Messrs Irwin Bros of Warilla and Messrs Meyer and Isambert "Tongara".

Wine from here won a Bronze Souvenir Medal at the Colonial and Indian Exhibition, London 1886, for two samples of wine, at the National Agricultural and Industrial Association's Exhibition of 1891. Dick Bros was awarded two bronze medals - one for light white wine, a second for red wine.

AERATED WATERS

An Enterprising firm, Messrs J. Hempstead and Co, opened the most extensive and complete steam factory in the colony for the manufacture of aerated waters of all kinds in 1872.

The manufactory (as it was called) was in Brisbane St, Little (West) Ipswich.

WINES SHIPPED TO ENGLAND

Messrs G.H. Wilson and Co Ipswich shipped for London on Corinth in 1885, 1200 gallons of Mr R. Le Grand's red and white wines.

Three shipments of this Ipswich wine had been previously dispatched to the world's capital and were highly spoken of by the experts.

A KANGAROO AND A CROWN

In 1885, among exhibits from this colony to be sent to the Colonial and Indian exhibition in England was a collection of malt, crystal, raspberry, vinegar and ginger wines, manufactured by James Bain of Ipswich.

They were of a fancy pattern, ornamented with artistic labels on each of which appeared a kangaroo and a crown.

HELIDON SPA WATERS

Helidon Spa Water won a gold medal at the Franco British Exhibition of 1909.

The Spa Water was considered to be of excellent quality as compared with that of the Perrier water mainly used in England.

Helidon Water received the highest award at the Melbourne Exhibition in 1881.

NICE AS A NEW-LAID EGG

In 1890, Messrs Gordon and Lewis, Limestone St, Ipswich, made hop beer. People said of it "it is exceedingly agreeable, and as free from alcoholic vice as a new-laid egg".