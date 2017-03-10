Ipswich will welcome Brisbane Lions with open arms

ON TABLE AGAIN: The Lions mascot meets the kids at the 2013 announcement of a new training and admin' base at Springfield, which is once again back on the table.

IPSWICH will welcome the Brisbane Lions with open arms if the club decides to reboot its training and administration base move to Springfield.

The move was all but assured before the 2013 federal election when the Gillard government committed $15 million to a Springfield training hub, but the issue unfortunately became a political football and the new Abbott Government did not allocate the funding.

Other internal issues at the Lions were at play, and the club then looked at options in the Moreton Bay Council area and near the Brisbane Airport which all had or have obstacles of their own.

The Courier Mail has reported that Lions CEO Greg Swann was "talking with the state government and confirmed the Springfield proposal had been dusted off"

"Everything is back on the table," Swann said in the article.

"We've been talking to Springfield and it is definitely an option."

Artist impression of the initial proposal for new Brisbane Lions administration and training base and stadium at Springfield. Contributed

Cr David Morrison, Ipswich City Council's sports boss, said the "huge success of the AFL Women's competition has the AFL and the Brisbane Lions looking for a new home and a stadium that will hold between 15,000 and 20,000 people".

"I believe both the AFL and Brisbane Lions would be very wise to revive the Springfield Central proposal," Cr Morrison told the QT.

"Council owns the land where the base was to be located and we have offered a peppercorn lease of that land.

"The ground is still available and is within a 400m walk from Springfield Central Rail Station and in years to come will be surrounded by over ten thousand apartments, restaurants and cafes and commercial towers.

"Council will await and consider what the AFL and the Brisbane Lions bring to the table.

"To make this proposal a reality it will require a serious and genuine partnership with all parties, including the Federal and State Governments, AFL and the Brisbane Lions.

"Of all the other options available, I believe Springfield Central is by far the best location for AFL and Brisbane Lions to invest.

"Our door is open and we would only be too happy to discuss it further with the Lions and the AFL."

Cr Morrison said a lot of work had already gone into the viability of the project.

"The economic study has been done and the concept designs are all there," he said.

"A lot of work has already been done for it to become a reality on that Springfield Central site."