Ipswich 'will support' a republic after Queen's reign ends

GREAT RESPECT: Ipswich's Labor representatives believe people will support a republic after the death or abdication of Queen Elizabeth II.

GREAT RESPECT: Ipswich's Labor representatives believe people will support a republic after the death or abdication of Queen Elizabeth II. Phil Noble

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IPSWICH'S political leaders say there is no appetite to vote on a republic, but insist the community is supportive of an Australian head of state.

February 2 will mark two decades since the Australian Constitutional Convention was held to discuss a republic.

This week the republic debate was reignited after former prime minister Paul Keating launched a scathing attack on the leadership of Malcolm Turnbull over a lack of action on the issue.

Mr Turnbull labelled Mr Keating's attack as "barely coherent” and raised the possibility of a postal vote being held to determine what kind of government Australians would want in a republic.

At the 1999 Republic Referendum, Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann voted to leave the monarch.

He threw support behind the idea of another debate.

"I've been a republican since I've been interested in politics and I think it's about time Australia had its own head of state,” he said.

"I have enormous respect for the current monarch, I think she'll go down as a very fine monarch for England and the UK, but when the royal family travels around the world they don't represent Australia, they represent the United Kingdom.”

The Labor MP said most Australians wanted one of their own as head of state, but acknowledged there was no appetite for a vote under the existing reign.

"At this point in time it's going to be difficult to see a republic prior to the death or abdication of Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

"People's residual affection and respect for her, which I share, is such that people are less likely to be willing to support a change.”

In December 1931, the Parliament of the United Kingdom passed the Statue of Westminster Act.

The act established the legislative independence of the self-governing Dominions of the British Empire and allowed the United Kingdom to legislate on Australia with consent.

In 1986 the Australia Act eliminated the ability for the United Kingdom to legislate in Australia and to be involved in Australian government.

State Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard also backed calls for a republic and said a decision should be made under a new monarch.

"My personal opinion is that as long as Queen Elizabeth II is with us it's not really something that will be palatable to the public because she's a very popular queen,” Mrs Howard said.

"I remember 1998 and I think a lot of people were ready but I think the whole referendum was mishandled badly.”

Both Mr Neumann and Mrs Howard said it was not a matter high on the agenda of Ipswich residents.

"When I talk to people and I'm out and about it's not a big issue for people, it's not at the front of their mind,” she said.

When the time does come, Mr Neumann expected the nation to support change.

"It's a question of what model and how we do it,” he said.

How Australia's government is run as a republic must be decided prior to a referendum to avoid the division many people believe lost the yes campaign a victory in 1999, Mr Neumann declared.