Ipswich in for a wet and soggy weekend

Emma Clarke
by
20th Apr 2018 1:54 PM

IPSWICH could get a bit wet and soggy this weekend.

Isolated showers and potential thunderstorms are tracking towards Ipswich, expected to hit by this evening.

While other parts of the southeast Queensland have been drenched with up to 50mm today already, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the city could be in line for some showers later this afternoon and into the weekend.

The chance of showers is expected to persist until Thursday.

BOM meteorologist Julian De Morton said there was the chance of up to 100mm to fall in some isolated patched early next week.

"We haven't had too much around Ipswich yet today but we have had some decent falls to the west and there is certainly the chance we will see some of that in Ipswich," he said.

"There are certainly some showers building on the radar at the moment."

Mr De Morton said the rain was due to a weak ridge moving up the coast with an upper trough moving through, making for weak conditions.

Temperatures will peak at 26C on Saturday, dropping slightly to 25C on Sunday and Monday, slightly below the April average of 27.5C.

Overnight temperatures on the weekend will drop to as low as 15C.

