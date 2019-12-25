Menu
More than 16mm of rain fell at Amberley overnight.
Ipswich welcomes rainfall for Christmas

Paige Ashby
by
25th Dec 2019 11:12 AM
MANY asked for rain this Christmas and it seems Santa has delivered.

A large storm swept through Ipswich last night bringing 16.2mm of rain at Amberley.

The Bureau of Meteorology had previously anticipated around 50mm over Christmas.

Showers and a possible storm are predicted for the rest of the day with temperatures reaching a max of 25C.

There's a 60 per cent chance of rain predicted for Boxing Day with a shower or two clearing and a top of 29C.

It's expected to remain partly cloudy for the rest of the week with maximum temperatures sitting in the low 30's up until New Year's Eve, where temperatures are expected to reach a top of 37C.

Despite the heavens opening up for Christmas, the bureau said the statistical outlook is still suggesting we'll see dry to average conditions right through until January

