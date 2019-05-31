Ipswich welcomes Fred for vital doubleheader

Ipswich Force import Jayden Ferguson is recovering from an ankle injury.

BASKETBALL: The Ipswich Force have injected American import Fred Williams into their side for this weekend's state league doubleheader at Booval.

With Jayden Ferguson recovering from a knee injury, head coach Chris Riches has called on Williams to fulfil the second import role against South West Metro tomorrow night and Toowoomba on Sunday afternoon at Ipswich Stadium.

"He's a US player that's been up in the Northern Territory for the last couple of years, playing in the Darwin competition,'' Riches said.

"We had looked at him previously not for this season but last season and things just didn't come together quite right.''

But with Ferguson attending to his injury, Riches welcomed Williams' assistance.

Ferguson is expected back for the next Queensland Basketball League round.

Riches said having a bye last weekend after five games could be a blessing or a curse for a team's preparation and progress.

"For us, it was good,'' he said.

"It gave us a chance to heal and rest a little bit. We've got a couple of guys that have been carrying little niggling injuries.

With his team having one win from five games, Riches said it was time to start building some momentum.

"It's really important for us to do well this weekend,'' the coach said.

"The guys are enjoying it.''

Force women's coach Brad George was also keen to ignite a winning run despite the bye disruption.

His players enjoyed a weekend break after their previous road trip to Townsville and Cairns.

"It's generally difficult to get any sort of momentum because you get a game, then a week off, then a game, then another week off,'' George said.

However, he urged his seventh-placed team to keep pace with the early QBL leaders.

"We've got to come out and be aggressive,'' he said, preparing to face the team below Ipswich tomorrow night before meeting 12th placed Toowoomba on Sunday.

Game day

QBL men and women: Saturday (5pm and 7pm) - Ipswich Force v South West Metro.

Sunday (2pm and 4pm): Ipswich Force v Toowoomba.

All games at Ipswich Stadium, Booval.