Ipswich weaves a future free of violence
IPSWICH domestic violence worker Rachel is among thousands of Australians dedicated to weaving a future free from violence by taking part in an innovative worldwide artistic project.
Rachel and other staff and clients from the Domestic Violence Action Centre joined forces with the city's Probation and Parole office to contribute to the One Million Stars to End Violence project.
Started in 2012 by Samoan-Australian artist Maryann Talia Pau, the project encouraged communities like ours to weave stars "to inspire light, hope and peace in the world".
The finished project - a stunning installation of more than one million eight-sided stars made from ribbons and paper - will be on display in Brisbane's King George Square from March 29 to April 15 during the Commonwealth Games Festival 2018.
Our region's contribution of 85,991 stars to the project is particularly poignant given there were 7455 violent crimes committed against local residents between 2012 and 2017.
"The idea of hope and awareness raising was powerful - we did not think it would be a big project though," Rachel said.
"However, the community really got on board with it, and it ended up with legs of its own."
Ms Talia Pau said the project was inspired by the murder and rape of Melbourne resident Gillian Meagher.
Jill Meagher was abducted from a Melbourne street in the early hours of September 22, 2012.
Notorious sex predator Adrian Ernest Bailey was sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing Ms Meagher.
"When I started weaving my stars, I imagined the night sky lit up by them so people could make it home safely," Ms Talia Pau said.
For more information on the One Million Stars project and other Festival 2018 events, visit www.gc2018.com/festival2018. - NewsRegional
HOW MANY STARS DID YOUR REGION MAKE?
Ipswich: 85,991
Gold Coast: 80,699
Mackay: 34,776
Sunshine Coast: 15,927
Cairns: 36,096
Toowoomba: 20,247
Bundaberg: 14,923
Fraser Coast: 11,570
Gympie: 11,284
Townsville: 10,000
Northern Rivers: 7,250
Warwick: 6000
Clarence: 2376
Gladstone: 2361
Rockhampton: 1552