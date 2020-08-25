Ipswich weather forecast

IPSWICH is in for some more sunny weather this week. Wednesday will be most sunny with some clouds with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees and a minimum temperature of 5 degrees.

Thursday will be the same as Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees and minimum of 7 degrees.

Friday will mark the warmest day of the week with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees and minimum temperature of 7 degrees.

The weekend will be partly cloudy with light winds. Saturday will be a maximum temperature of 25 degrees while Sunday will be a maximum temperature of 26 degrees.