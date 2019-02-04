Ipswich waste company's donation boosts major party coffers

AN IPSWICH waste operator has given a significant boost to the Australian Labor Party's coffers, according to the latest financial disclosure data.

Plencove at Swanbank donated $12,500 to the Queensland branch of the Australian Labor Party.

The figure is revealed in the latest financial disclosure report released by the Australian Electoral Commission.

It reveals the Queensland Labor Party received $16.6million in donations in the 2017-2018 financial year.

Across Ipswich a handful of donations above $1000 were made to the party.

Plencove's $12,500 was the highest single donation to Labor from Ipswich.

Plencove, owned by Roy Wilson who also owns Nu Grow, was a supporter of former mayors Paul Pisasale and Andrew Antoniolli.

Plencove made a donation of $10,000 to Mr Pisasale's campaign in 2016 and $15,000 to Mr Antoniolli ahead of the mayoral by-election last year.

According to the electoral commission's donations disclosure, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden donated $10,000 through two donations.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann lodged $4164 to the party through three separate donations.

Mr Neumann last month said it he reinvested in the party because of its values.

Churchill Abattoir was also a regular contributor to the Queensland branch of the Australian Labor Party.

Three donations of $1000 were handed over during the last financial year.

JJ Investment Trust at Karalee allocated $3000 to the ALP.

Former Ipswich MP Rachel Nolan donated $1000 to the Queensland branch and Ipswich resident Andrew Spark donated $1400.

Labor's $16.6million war chest was slightly higher than the Liberal National Party.

The LNP secured $15.3million in donations; which were made in larger tranches.

More cash was thrown into the coffers of Queensland's major parties in the previous financial year than those prior.

The state election in November, 2017, resulted in Labor's donations jumping from $7.2million in 2016-17 to $16.6 million in the last financial year.

The LNP's $15.3million last financial year was an increase on the $11.7million received in 2016-17.

Donations for this financial year are expected to increase with the Federal Government to hold an election in May.