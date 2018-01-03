Menu
Ipswich was 'clamouring' for project after 1985 Reid's fire

Queensland's longest serving councillor, Paul Tully, was sitting on the Labor Ipswich City Council during Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's reign as Premier.
Hayden Johnson
PAUL Tully can remember the excitement around the city when Ipswich's new mall opened in 1987.

Queensland's longest serving councillor, elected in 1979, was sitting on the Labor Ipswich City Council during Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's reign as Premier.

After the release of the Cabinet documents, Cr Tully recalled the city's feelings about the mall development.

"It wasn't all that contentious because we had the Reid's fire in 1985 and the public was clamouring for a redevelopment of the CBD,” he said.

Fire at Reid's Department Store, formerly the property of Messrs Cribb and Foote, destroyed $11 million in property and tore out the heart of Ipswich.

The fire came as Redbank Plaza opened, luring people away from the CBD.

"There was a lot of support to establish a mall and to rebuilt the heart of the city after the fire,” Cr Tully said.

"We saw it as absolutely critical, malls were becoming commonplace around Australia.”

Cr Tully did not have many personal dealings with Sir Bjelke-Petersen, but the Labor-aligned councillor had an opinion about the government.

"I can't recall any disputes that we had as a council with the State Government,” Cr Tully said.

"But I thought it was increasingly isolating itself from local government around Queensland.”

