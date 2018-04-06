90yo War Widows president calls it a day after 23 years

WHEN war widow Beryl Schy's husband, Frank Thomas Schy, died more than 30 years ago, she turned to a group of women who have stood by her side ever since.

Yesterday, Ms Schy, 90, finished her last day as president of the Ipswich War Widows, a role she has served with pride and dedication for 23 years.

The national group was founded in 1947 as a lobby for better conditions for war widows and today continues to play a vital role in families' lives.

Frank served in the 2/15th Battalion in World War II and was a Rat of Tobruk. He returned to Australia before he died in 1983.

Ms Schy joined War Widows in 1985 and became president in 1995.

"I have been president since then. I'm 90 now and digital age has caught up with me so I'm retiring," she said.

War Widows was founded in Melbourne and opened in Brisbane and Ipswich in 1974.

Founder Jessie Mary Vasey's husband, George Alan Vasey, served as major in PNG and was killed on transport back to the mainland.

"He spoke to her about looking after the men and the widows of war but on his way back to New Guinea, the plane crashed and he was killed. She was left with two little boys and she took up the reins," Ms Schy said.

"She gradually lobbied the government for decent pensions for war widows," Ms Schy said.

"You've got friends here and your group. You do what you can to help the ladies along the way because we're all in the same boat.

"It's mainly friendship that most important. You know you have an organisation behind you that is continually fighting for benefits for widows.

"It was marvellous to have the group here to turn to. You feel you are not alone. It's a very strong organisation Australia wide and any widows out there are very welcome to join."

Yesterday Ms Schy passed the president role on to Marea Teackle.

"I hope to goodness I can do as good a job as she has done. I hope with the support of the members I can," Ms Teackle said.

State president Jenny Gregory said new members were always welcome to join and the organisation had a particular focus on recruiting young members, especially in North Queensland.

"Some people say we are old but we are still young at heart," Mrs Gregory said.

"Unfortunately now there are young widows and widowers from families who have served overseas and it's important they are included."

For more information visit warwidows.org.au.

Beryl Schy's commitment to Ipswich

By daughter-in-law Jane Schy

Beryl Ellen Wilkinson was born at home at 29 Mt Crosby Road Tivoli Hill, Ipswich.

She was the second child born to her parents and Peter James and Mary Ellen Wilkinson.

Because her parents moved around for work, Beryl attended a few different primary schools Tivoli, North Ipswich, Harrisville and Warrill View, which was a one-room schoolhouse.

Her least favourite subject was geometry and the children always walked to school together, which was at one time about one mile away.

After her eight years at primary school, she attended the Ipswich Technical College for two years where she did secretarial studies and in 1940 secured employment as a typist earning two pounds per week.

She worked for Ipswich Solicitors, Cardew and Simpson, as a Legal Secretary. It was often required that Beryl went to Simpson's private residence on Glebe Rd to take dictation.

Beryl left home at 20 when she married Frank Thomas Schy in 1947.

Frank served in the 2/15th Battalion in WW2 and was a Rat of Tobruk. After the war Frank drove gravel trucks for T. C. Wadleys doing road construction.

Later he became a bus driver for Red & White Bus Company at Saddlers Crossing and later for Pioneer at North Ipswich.

Beryl and Frank struggled on a meagre income to raise their family and things never came easy for them. Because of her intelligence and versatility and inherited domestic skills, Beryl became very adept at stretching the budget and extending the life of the necessities for her growing family.

Beryl and Frank had six children. Marion, the fourth child, died five days after her first birthday. John the eldest, died in 1972 at Deniliquin, NSW. after a truck accident. Peter, the second son died in 2015.

After Frank died in 1983, Beryl learned to drive at 55.

Bery involved herself in voluntary work for the Scouts, Legacy, Red Cross, Ipswich Hospice and War Widows Guild. She has been a Palliative Care Aust volunteer.

On July 6, 1995 she was appointed Ipswich Branch War Widows Guild Australia (Qld) Inc president.

Since 1984, once a fortnight, she attended the Friendship Circle at the Uniting Church where the Sunshine Fellowship ran entertainment and activities for aged homes. Once a month she worked in the Red Cross shop at St Andrews Hospital.

In January, 2004 Beryl was nominated for Citizen of the Year in the Australia Day Awards.

In December that year she was presented with three Centenary of Ipswich Medallions for her services to the community.

Beryl was the Coal City Country Music Association secretary and still runs trivia sessions on the first Sunday of each month.

She has seven grand children and seven great grand children.