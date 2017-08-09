The Ipswich wall residents say will cost them $200,000

IPSWICH residents are furious after a developer built a 5.4m wall on flood-prone ground at the rear of their properties.

Bellbird Park residents say the first they knew of the 3.6m besser brick retaining wall, with a 1.8m fence atop, was when workers started digging trenches in January.

Within months the massive wall had been built and back-filled in preparation for the construction of 25 townhouses up to several metres above the natural low-lying terrain.

Residents on Verran St were first notified in 2014 that land behind their properties, off Harris St, was being developed.

