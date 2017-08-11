IPSWICH VOTES: Luxton, Morrissey unveil plans

VISION: Ipswich mayoral candidates Brett Morrissey and Peter Luxton have unveiled how Ipswich can attract business and embrace future.

MAYORAL candidate Peter Luxton insists embracing the challenges of automation must be a priority for the next mayor if Ipswich is to keep pace with technological change and create more jobs.

An exclusive Galaxy poll of more than 500 Ipswich residents asked : In your opinion, what should be the top priority for the new Mayor?

In response 24% said it was to attract new business to Ipswich, 23% said putting a freeze on rates for all rate payers and 20% said redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD.

A further 10% said controlling high density development should be a priority and 5% said protecting the koala habitat. An additional 18% were uncommitted.

Mr Luxton, when discussing the issue of attracting new business to the city, said "Ipswich needs to be clever because automation is coming”

"It is not only going to wipe out a lot of jobs, it is going to create a lot of job opportunities,” he said.

"I think Ipswich needs to get on the front foot with that because there are economic clouds gathering and their could be a recession next year.

"We are sending all our raw materials off shore to get processed and shipped back here.

"We need to be smart. A lot of stuff we are sending off shore could be manufactured here.

"There are steel fabrication businesses in Brisbane who have switched to automation and have doubled their staff and tripled their output, so there are opportunities.

"We need to attract them.

"I don't know what incentives we can offer without offending existing businesses. Maybe all businesses need some incentive to stay or move here.

"Ipswich has been a one-trick pony with housing and more housing but all those people need jobs. You have to stop looking at housing as the only job creator because that is intellectually lazy, but that has been the case in Queensland since the 1980s.”

Meanwhile endorsed Greens candidate Brett Morrissey outlined how he would look to get council to facilitate "some sort of scheme to get water tanks and solar panels on homes again”.

"I am a bit concerned about a lot of housing that is going up in some of these new estates,” he said.

"They are on small blocks and don't have (water) tanks and a lot of them don't have solar panels. Because a lot of them are on small blocks and the houses are close together, people are closing them up so they can't hear their neighbours.

"They are running air conditioners all day long and they are very energy intensive.

"So I'd like to see council work with developers and the state government to provide incentives so that developers are providing solar panels and water tanks, so we can lessen the load on the water grid and electricity grid.

"We are the smart city, so let's start making solar panels and batteries and attract that type of investment.”

As mayor, Mr Morrissey said he would make sure the youth of the city was getting the education and training they need that aligned with the workforce's needs.

"I'd like to see council make a commitment to supporting local businesses rather than outsourcing,” he said.