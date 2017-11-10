$17.6M upgrade promise for Ipswich station

A BUSY Ipswich train station will undergo a dramatic multi-million makeover, if Labor is re-elected.

Labor has promised a $17.6million upgrade at East Ipswich train station that would allow those with a disability to access the platform.

A steep ramp and a set of stairs is the only access for the station.

Incumbent Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the limited accessibility was an issue voters had raised frequently during her term as the state representative.

East Ipswich is one of six stations throughout the southeast that Labor has promised to upgrade in the lead up to election day.

Ipswich resident Allan Ward, who needs a mobility scooter to get around, said while he was pleased with the planned upgrade at East Ipswich station, there were others he considered more pressing.

Leanne Kennedy-Aaron with baby Harrison discussing improving better access at train stations with Jennifer Howard the Member for Ipswich.

Mr Ward can't even get off the train at Goodna or Auchenflower because there isn't enough room on the platform for him to dismount using ramps.

Mr Ward also believes Riverview train station should be a priority given many elderly people frequent the station.

To travel back towards Ipswich, commuters have to walk all the way around the station to reach the right platform.

"The platform level is too low at East Ipswich so it's good they will do something about it," Mr Ward said.

"But raising parts of the platform is just a furphy. With the amount it will cost them, they should just raise the whole lot."

Ms Howard said while the full scope of works and details were yet to be finalised, station upgrades typically included a new footbridge with lifts, raised platform sections providing assisted boarding points and a range of other accessibility features.

"(The upgrade) will mean all passengers are able to use the station without barriers including customers with disabilities, the elderly, parents with prams, people with injuries and even those simply carrying luggage."

All public transport must be brought up to minimum accessibility standards by 2022.