Ipswich volunteers take fight for Empire to foreign lands

ON OCTOBER 7, 1899, a Queensland contingent was to be sent to the Transvaal in the event of Australia becoming involved in the Boer War in South Africa.

Some Ipswich men were among the Australian volunteers for war service and so orders were placed with the Queensland Woollen Manufacturing Company Ipswich for 300 khaki drill uniforms and overcoats.

The order was fulfilled in record time as the number of looms at the company were reserved for their manufacture.

It was reported on October 12 that Mr A.W.B. Percival on the staff of the Ipswich Grammar School was appointed to take command of the Tasmanian contingent of mounted infantry in the event of their being sent for service in the Transvaal.

However, because of illness in the family, Mr Percival was replaced by Captain C. Cameron.

Messrs J. and C. Fleishman and Mr E. Hemsworth, both with saddlery businesses in Nicholas St, were making saddles, wallets, and shoe cases for the Queensland contingent. The price of each saddle was 4 pounds 15 shillings, wallets 1 pound 5 shillings and shoe cases 7 shillings and sixpence each.

A Queensland Times Insurance fund to insure the lives of the Queensland contingent leaving for South Africa was opened with a donation of 100 pounds by Cribb and Foote Ltd.

Some of the earliest Ipswich men to volunteer for the service in the Boer War were company Sergeant Major James Loyne's, Sergeant H. Paten, Private G. Seymour, M.D. Brady, Michael Egan, F. Schy and G. Tomlinson of the Ipswich Mounted Infantry, Private Charles Shcy and H.C. Wilson of F company Moreton Regiment and Private Malcom Flewell-Smith, K. Company, Lowood.

On October 27, at Mr A.H. Roberts' Caledonian Hotel, several men were given a hearty send off.

At this, the mayor Ald T. Baines presented S.M. Loynes with a silver, mounted riding whip on which was inscribed: "Presented to S.M. Loyne's of the Ipswich Rifle Club on the eve of his departure for the Boer War, October 26, 1899."

BOER WAR MEDALS

The Star of Africa medal was handed down for the South African campaign being fought in 1900.

It was considered a most ornate medal issued by the war office and was a five-pointed star.

It had a gold centre surrounded by a ring of bronze on which the words "South Africa" appeared in raised letters.

In the centre was a miniature of Queen Victoria. It hung from a four-coloured ribbon of khaki, white, red and blue.

Another medal struck around the same time was the National Commemorative Medal.

On one side of this appeared the figure of a wounded soldier with a rifle in hand, on the other was a representation of the Union Jack.

Around the staff was entwined the shamrock, rose and thistle and the inscription "The Queen God bless Her".

This medal was to commemorate the response of Britain's sons to the Empire's call to arms for the Transvaal War.

MUSICAL PERAMBULATOR

In March 1899, a musical perambulator was made for distinguished infants. An English firm made a perambulator for the heir of an Indian prince and the pram played all kinds of British tunes as the wheels went around. In accordance with Oriental taste, the firm had made opulent linings for the pram and the wheels and springs were gold-plated.

BRASSALL DIVISIONAL BOERS

Members of the Brassall divisional board in 1893 were Eugene Daley, Robert Talon, John Johnsson, Stephen March, George Harris, Rody Byrne, Martin, Jacob Spresser and Richard H. Rogers.

HOSPITAL EXPENSE

1879 Mrs Nutley, a nurse who had been employed at the Ipswich Hospital for two years, had her wages raised to 15 shillingsa week, in consideration of her services.

The gas account for the Ipswich Hospital in September 1879 amounted to 6 pounds 12 shillings and the committee was surprised at such a large amount.

The resident surgeon said: "He was certain the consumption of gas was reduced to late but some of the committee expressed the opinion that something should be done to lighten the bills, or else it would be better to go back to using kerosene again.

NUMBERING HOUSES, BUILDINGS

T.P. Tait and Frank Stirling applied to the Ipswich Municipal Council in October 1899 for permission to number the houses and buildings in Ipswich.

Their proposal was to attach the numbers to the buildings at a minimum cost of one shilling a house, which sum they would collect from the occupant or owner, so that the council would not be involved in any expense beyond that incurred in sending out the notices.

The letter was received. But no action was taken.