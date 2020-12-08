Ipswich volunteers brighten up Christmas for sick kids

Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteers Joanne and Murray Price have helped set up the hospital for Christmas.

THE EASING of COVID restrictions couldn’t have come at a better time for Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteers who are on a mission to spread Christmas cheer.

Thanks to kind donations from Ipswich businesses and Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteers, the halls are officially decked at Ipswich Hospital.

The hospital’s Sunshine Ward, Paediatrics Emergency Department, in addition to the Child Health Clinic at the Ipswich Health Plaza now sparkle with Christmas lights and decorations.

IHF volunteers Joanne and Murray Price helped put the display together, having returned to Ipswich Hospital along with other volunteers after a break of several months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

West Moreton Health Chief Executive Kerrie Freeman said Ipswich Hospital staff and patients were grateful to see the volunteers again in time for International Volunteer Day on December 5.

“We have missed our lovely volunteers and are so glad to welcome them back into the West Moreton family,” Dr Freeman said.

Mrs Price, 65, who has volunteered at the hospital for more than three years, said she was happy to be back at the hospital in time to spread some Christmas cheer.

“One little patient looked up while we were hanging the lights and her face just lit up,” Mrs Price said.

“It’s so lovely to see.”

Bunnings outlets at Bundamba, Springfield and West Ipswich contributed to the display.

IHF’s Christmas Care Appeal is fundraising for new fold-down chairs by children’s beds to ensure parents get a good night’s sleep.

To make a difference with the Hospital Foundation this Christmas, visit www.ihfoundation.org.au/christmas-care.