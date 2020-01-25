Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich volunteer to be honoured with an Order of Australia Medal

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
25th Jan 2020 10:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ipswich community volunteer Denise Hanly has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her services to Ipswich.

Mrs Hanly said she was surprised to get the news she was receiving the honour.

“They sent an email saying that the Governor-General had accepted a nomination for me to be awarded the OAM,” Mrs Hanly said.

“I don’t even know who nominated me – I would never put myself forward for a nomination because there are so many people in the city that do such great work,” she said.

“I’m struggling to think that my peers have obviously thought enough of my work to put me forward.”

“It’s very humbling and I appreciate that they think enough of me and the work that I’ve been doing over the past 40 years to make that nomination.”

Mrs Hanly who first moved to Ipswich in 1970 has been involved as a volunteer with the community for more than 40 years.

A member of many different community organisations Mrs Hanly’s involvement ranges from helping organisations structure enterprise agreements to saving tuckshops at local schools.

“St Josephs were thinking about closing down their tuckshop one extra day a week because they didn’t have the parent’s there to help so I thought I could give them one day a week.”

Volunteering is something Mrs Hanly feels is very important for the community and continually encourages young people to be a part of the community.

“I feel sometimes you got to get younger people to step up into volunteer roles because (organisations) they need the life of new blood to keep them going.”

Mrs Hanly is the only person from Ipswich to be named as a recipient of an Australia Day Honour.

“It’s quite humbling for me to be awarded this honour because there’s a lot of people in the city who also volunteer their time,” she said.

Mrs Hanly’s volunteer work has even led to her making history with Ipswich Turf Club.

“I’m on the Ipswich Turf Club Committee where I’m the first female in over 160 years of the Turf Club’s history to have been voted onto the committee,” she said.

Mrs Hanly was emotional when recounting her long history as a volunteer in the community.

“When I became a single parent, this city was very good to me – sorry I get quite emotional about it,” she said.

“I just felt the city had given me a lot of opportunities over time and for me it’s like paying it forward.”

“You put back into a community because you feel you gain as well – the community has been very good to me.”

australia day charity event honours list ipswich oam
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifelong commitment to Cribb & Foote

        premium_icon Lifelong commitment to Cribb & Foote

        News War was the only thing that tore employee away from job

        Knife find earns stern warning

        premium_icon Knife find earns stern warning

        News Magistrates warns of potential for ‘something to go wrong’

        Waterways brace for busy Australia Day weekend

        premium_icon Waterways brace for busy Australia Day weekend

        News Seqwater principal compliance officer Amber Blake said the bulk water authority...

        Date set for second candidate information session

        premium_icon Date set for second candidate information session

        News The free information session is open to the community and aimed at those with an...