Ipswich volleyball centre builds on fantastic Qld feat

VOLLEYBALL: Having impressed at state titles in recent years, Ipswich's Quicksand Rebound Volleyball teams have built a reputation for achieving multiple successes.

However, after their latest six medal haul, officials at the Bundamba sports centre are looking to add junior teams to their competitive ranks in future.

Quicksand centre co-manager Natasha Rothwell said that was the next progressive step given how well senior sides have performed.

At the latest Rebound Volleyball Queensland State Titles tournament, Quicksand teams made the final in each division they entered.

At a highly competitive event attracting more than 55 teams, Quicksand players united to win three gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

The golden glory came in the Ladies Masters, Open Mixed and Open Men's competitions.

Quicksand collected silver medal rewards in the Men's Masters and Open Ladies divisions.

Rothwell was also delighted in the effort the Open Mixed team, which won a bronze medal.

"We are super proud of all our teams,'' Rothwell said.

"The mixed are usually pretty strong because we have some strong male players and some strong female players.''

Ipswich Quicksand Rebound Volleyball Open Men's winners: Daniel Beck, Lincoln Rothwell, Austin Muliaga, Matthew Reeves, Joel Berry and Kyle Ladlay.

Last year in Bundaberg, Quicksand competitors teamed up to win four of the five divisions.

Those victories were in the Masters Mixed, Open Mixed, Open Ladies and Open Men's competitions.

This year at Wooloowin in Brisbane was the sixth occasion Quicksand had sent teams to the state titles and the first time a Ladies Masters side won gold.

"We are not only proud of our teams' achievements but of how our teams represented the club and the support that they give one another,'' Rothwell said.

"We are humbled to have such a great bunch of athletes representing Quicksand.''

Ipswich Quicksand Rebound Volleyball state title Open Mixed winners: Austin Muliaga, Shannon Brackin, Lincoln Rothwell, Jessica Cova, Matthew Reeves and Bianca Hubbard.

As well as the team successes, Quicksand was honoured with some Most Valuable Player awards.

Natasha's brother-in-law Troy Rothwell received his MVP in the Men's Masters competition.

Matt Reeves was awarded the MVP title in the Open Mixed division.

Buoyed by Quicksand's ongoing achievements, Natasha Rothwell said similar teams would compete at the national Club Sixes tournament at South Pine later this month.

Last year in Darwin, the Quicksand Open Mixed team were among the winners.

She's aiming to develop a junior men's and ladies team for next year's Queensland championships, scheduled for August next year.