Ipswich voice to star in Opera on the Beach

FROM life on the farm, Yamanto resident David Hibbard decided to hang up his Akubra and try his luck at singing more than three decades ago.

Now the singer, who has performed all over the world, will bring his voice closer to home with Opera on the Beach.

"Someone told me I could sing and I was tired of the farm life, so I decided that was what I was going to do,” Mr Hibbard said.

"I started when I was 24 and now I am 58, so I have been doing it for about 34 years now, and have never thought of doing anything else really.”

The Australian bass graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music in 1981 and gained experience singing minor principal roles with the State Opera of South Australia, studied in New York then in England.

In the early 90s, he spent time in Europe performing, before returning to Australia in 1994.

Sine then he has appeared with all the leading opera companies and concert organisations.

In recent seasons, he has taken many principal bass roles for Opera Queensland.

Mr Hibbard said this year he was starring in Opera on the Beach for the first time, and he was excited to be part of such a wonderful creation.

"I have sung all over the world and now I am looking forward to singing on the Gold Coast, for my first Opera on The Beach,” Mr Hibbard said.

"It's an Opera Australia event based on a Giuseppe Verdi creation about an ancient Egyptian love story.”

"The production includes locals from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"The line-up even includes some local camels, which I have heard can be bad tempered.”

"I play the pharaoh and usually the pharaoh gets to stand on a pyramid away from everyone else, so if the camels do get cranky at least I will be out of the way.”

Mr Hibbard said the opera show was great because it included everything an audience could want in a production, with drama, sex, infidelity and more.

In Mr Hibbard's spare time, he studies a Masters in creative arts at USQ.

Mr Hibbard said although he enjoyed travelling, he never really performed in Ipswich but he would like to see that change.

"I would like to see more events like this hosted here in Ipswich as people love going to the Ipswich Theatre, but we do need a space that is a little bigger,” he said.

"It's quite complex to put on as you need room for singers, orchestras and all of the stage crew. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes and you need a good stage director.”

The production has been over two years in the making with the support from Griffith University making it possible.

Opera on the beach will run from September 21 to September 30, at the Coolangatta Beach.