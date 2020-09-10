Ipswich voice chosen to perform at AFL Grand Final

Tim McCallum from Brisbane pictured at the Gabba, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Tim will sing the national anthem at this years AFL Grand Final. (Image/Josh Woning)

Tim McCallum from Brisbane pictured at the Gabba, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Tim will sing the national anthem at this years AFL Grand Final. (Image/Josh Woning)

AN IPSWICH singer’s dreams have come true after he launched a campaign to perform the national anthem at this year’s AFL grand final.

The AFL announced on Thursday Tim McCallum has been selected to sing in front of a home crowd of more than 30,000 people at the Gabba on Saturday October 24.

Mr McCallum has an esteemed career in music and entertainment, having performed for over 25-years, and competing on The Voice in 2015.

He started his career in music and theatre before a life-changing accident left him as a quadriplegic, with his future music career in doubt.

Tim McCallum from Brisbane pictured at the Gabba, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Tim will sing the national anthem at this years AFL Grand Final. (Image/Josh Woning)

Having had to alter his singing technique to accommodate the physical challenges he faces, McCallum’s resilient character and extraordinary spirit saw him defy the odds, rehabilitate, and return to the stage to continue his performing career with more tenacity than ever.

“I sing from a wheelchair, and when I get a good backing or a band behind me, I can actually feel it through my wheelchair – and it feels like it lifts me up.” Mr McCallum said.

“It’s my dream to sing the national anthem at the Toyota AFL Grand Final, and the fact I can do this in front of my home crowd at the Gabba just makes the occasion even more special.

“I want my performance at the Toyota AFL Grand Final to show people out there – no matter what obstacles life throws at you – that you too can be centrestage. I’d like to thank the AFL and Queensland Government for the honour this year.”

Tim McCallum from Brisbane pictured at the Gabba, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Tim will sing the national anthem at this years AFL Grand Final. (Image/Josh Woning)

AFL Executive General Manager of Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers said it was an easy decision to select Tim to perform the anthem.

“The 2020 Grand Final provides an incredible opportunity for the Australian music community – and this is an example of how a local Brisbane singer has taken that opportunity and made it a reality.” said Ms Rogers.

“Tim has inspired many with his voice and his story, and we’re thrilled to provide him a platform to share his gift with our fans at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.”