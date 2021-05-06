Ipswich veterans to have say on two key issues

IPSWICH veterans are being given the opportunity to have their voices heard as part of two separate Senate inquiries into the Totally and Permanently Incapacitated pension and Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefit scheme.

The inquiries were established in March this year following significant outcry from the veteran community.

Blair MP and Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Shayne Neumann said it was now vital that those affected by the TPI and DFRDB spoke up.

“Many older and disabled veterans in my electorate of Blair and surrounds have raised these issues with me and they feel the Morrison Government has completely ignored them,” Mr Neumann said.

“I’m calling on TPI veterans and DFRDB scheme members in Ipswich, the Somerset Region and Katana Downs region to make a submission to these inquiries. There will also be a public hearing held later in May.”

The TPI inquiry will examine the adequacy of, and indexation arrangements for the TPI payment (Special Rate of Disability Pension) and the case for an increase in the pension.

The DFRDB inquiry will run in parallel and look at the accuracy of information provided to DFRDB members regarding the exchanging of part of their pension for a lump sum or “commutation”.

The DFRDB inquiry will also look at what action could be taken to remedy the issue.

The Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade References Committee is conducting the inquiries, and Mr Neumann said he wanted to ensure the committee provided thorough and comprehensive reports.

Once the consultation process has ended, the committee would consider all of the submissions and evidence from public hearings and deliver reports on the TPI and DFRDB pensions by June 24.

Submissions can be posted to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee at PO Box 6100, Parliament House, Canberra ACT 2600, or emailed to fadt.sen@aph.gov.au.

The committee secretariat can be contacted by phone on (02) 6277 3535, fax on (02) 6277 5818.