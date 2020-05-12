Ipswich venues prepare to re-open for dine-in customers

IPSWICH residents will be able to dine in at some of their favourite restaurants and cafes from this weekend after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced stage one of lifting coronavirus restrictions as part of a three-stage road map to recovery.

While she has now given the green light to resume serving dine-in meals from midnight on Friday, venues can serve 10 patrons at a time. Local restaurants, clubs and cafe owners have said it's hardly a viable option.

Bakehouse Steakhouse owner manager Nicholas Stevenson said it wouldn't provide enough business to bring back casual staff stood down when restrictions started.

"Net gain is basically zero from the current restrictions, it doesn't allow you to hire any more people or any staff," he said.

The steak house managed to retain all of its full-time staff, which was one third of its team.

They were able to bring back another third of the casual staff once JobKeeper payments kicked in, while the remainder of staff won't be able to return until business picks up.

"I think they should have looked at ratios rather than a blanket rule of 10," he said.

Mr Stevenson said the restaurant had put together an operation plan and had determined they would be able to safely serve 60 patrons while adhering to the required social distancing rules.

"There's a shortfall of 50 people, which if we were able to get a bit closer to that, that would have meant bringing back some of our casual staff, which we're unable to do until we get closer to that point," he said.

Bakehouse steakhouse owner manager Nicholas Stevenson. Picture: Cordell Richardson

According to the Premier's road map, the limit will remain at 10 patrons until stage two begins on Friday, June 12, when the limit will be raised to 20 patrons or more with an approved COVID-Safe plan.

Bakehouse Steakhouse will offer a dine-in option for customers with two dinner sittings and a lunch time sitting from Saturday.

The restaurant has managed to keep its doors open by adapting other revenue streams including Bakehouse Buns and home hampers, which have led to about 50 per cent of its sales since restrictions came in.

Bakehouse Buns is an additional takeaway business which has proven popular, with up to 150 burgers sold on a Friday or Saturday night.

The PA Hotel is also planning for the ease of restrictions Picture: Cordell Richardson

The PA Hotel will also open to 10 patrons at a time from Saturday.

Manager Peter Coultas said the dine-in experience would be different to pre-coronavirus times.

They will offer their existing takeaway menu only and there will be no table service, cutlery will be sealed, and patrons will need to sanitise their hands before entry as part of a COVIDSafe procedure.

"People will need to make a booking … and we would have to hold their name and phone number on record," Mr Coultas said.

"For stage one, my intention is we will allow tables of two and four maximum. We will avoid large groups.

"It's not about getting two families together, it's about going out and enjoying a meal outside of home and helping businesses start to go up."

The 10-person limit also includes babies and children.

Mr Coultas said more information was still to come from the Government but the venue was planning accordingly in the meantime.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk address media at Queensland Parliament, 2 George St, Brisbane, 10th of May 2020. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Other places say the lifting of restrictions isn't enough to re-open their doors, including local clubs like CSI that planned to wait until stage three before getting back to business.

The Premier said stage three would include reviews of border closures and build to 100 customers for venues.

"These are sensible, gradual steps to a safe COVID-19 recovery that reconnects our communities and keeps the economy moving," she said.

