Catch a live gig at the pub without leaving home

Terry Royan of TVO Media and Ipswich Central Hotel owner Nic Betzold. Live streams are held every weekend of music, comedy to establish themselves as the best live venue in the CBD. Picture: Cordell Richardson

UNABLE to open the doors for live music, one local venue has turned to streaming music and comedy live, with great results.

The Ipswich Central Hotel had only been open under new ownership for nine months when, due to virus restrictions, it had to close, but the owners were determined to build their reputation as a live music venue.

Teaming up with a local media production company run by cameraman Terry Roylan from TVO Media, the Ipswich Central Hotel broadcasts live music and comedy online on a Friday night. Each week the number of views has been beyond expectations.

"It was a collective idea between us," Mr Roylan said.

"I brought up the idea of being able to film bands and do promotional videos before the health crisis. Then when they had to close down, the owner suggested live streaming from the beer garden on a Sunday afternoon.

"So far there has been four broadcasts. I have 25 years experience in television, I've worked on shows like The Today Show, and Big Brother, and its no different to doing a broadcast like that, so everything I bring is what I'd do for a TV program. That's the cameras, audio, lighting right through to vision switches, plus we are all keeping our distance and obeying the current health guidelines during filming."

Ipswich Central Hotel owner Nic Betzold believes the project will gain an audience which will be ready to go when the doors reopen.

"We are now getting out there further and reaching new people. Many people told us that they didn't know we'd even reopened, and now we are getting about 20,000 hits a week which means we are reaching a new audience.

"It's great advertising for when we do reopen and we want to be known as the best live music venue in Ipswich."

Taylor Wilton and Damo are two acts that have performed live, and the call is now out for more artists to join the next broadcast this Friday night.

Register your interest at the Ipswich Central Hotel's Facebook page.