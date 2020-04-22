Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Terry Royan of TVO Media and Ipswich Central Hotel owner Nic Betzold. Live streams are held every weekend of music, comedy to establish themselves as the best live venue in the CBD. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Terry Royan of TVO Media and Ipswich Central Hotel owner Nic Betzold. Live streams are held every weekend of music, comedy to establish themselves as the best live venue in the CBD. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Catch a live gig at the pub without leaving home

Darren Hallesy
, darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNABLE to open the doors for live music, one local venue has turned to streaming music and comedy live, with great results.

The Ipswich Central Hotel had only been open under new ownership for nine months when, due to virus restrictions, it had to close, but the owners were determined to build their reputation as a live music venue.

Teaming up with a local media production company run by cameraman Terry Roylan from TVO Media, the Ipswich Central Hotel broadcasts live music and comedy online on a Friday night. Each week the number of views has been beyond expectations.

"It was a collective idea between us," Mr Roylan said.

"I brought up the idea of being able to film bands and do promotional videos before the health crisis. Then when they had to close down, the owner suggested live streaming from the beer garden on a Sunday afternoon.

"So far there has been four broadcasts. I have 25 years experience in television, I've worked on shows like The Today Show, and Big Brother, and its no different to doing a broadcast like that, so everything I bring is what I'd do for a TV program. That's the cameras, audio, lighting right through to vision switches, plus we are all keeping our distance and obeying the current health guidelines during filming."

Ipswich Central Hotel owner Nic Betzold believes the project will gain an audience which will be ready to go when the doors reopen.

"We are now getting out there further and reaching new people. Many people told us that they didn't know we'd even reopened, and now we are getting about 20,000 hits a week which means we are reaching a new audience.

"It's great advertising for when we do reopen and we want to be known as the best live music venue in Ipswich."

Taylor Wilton and Damo are two acts that have performed live, and the call is now out for more artists to join the next broadcast this Friday night.

Register your interest at the Ipswich Central Hotel's Facebook page.

ipswich business ipswich cbd ipswich central hotel live music top of town ipswich whatson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT’s name and shame: 22 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon QT’s name and shame: 22 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        News Each week The Queensland Times names people who have been caught for drink or drug driving

        Veteran putting names to our forgotten soldiers

        premium_icon Veteran putting names to our forgotten soldiers

        News 'I’ve just got to make sure they are recognised'

        Will your shopping centre survive COVID-19?

        premium_icon Will your shopping centre survive COVID-19?

        Business Smaller shopping centres may be at risk of potential collapse

        NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

        Health Details have been released for the region's coronavirus patients.