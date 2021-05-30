Ipswich vaccination rates lagging behind other parts of state

The Ipswich Hospital Cribb House vaccination clinic is following advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation which preferences the AstraZeneca vaccine for eligible people aged over 50.

THE NUMBER of COVID-19 jabs administered at state government clinics in the fastest growing region in Queensland are lagging behind other parts of the state with smaller population bases.

West Moreton Health has now opened its Ipswich Hospital Cribb House vaccination clinic to the public, offering both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to those eligible.

According to Queensland Health data, 3884 vaccine doses have been administered by the West Moreton Health and Hospital Service so far, with 326 of those happening on Friday.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann gets the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Colleges Crossing Family Practice.

The vast majority of those have been administered at Ipswich Hospital, with 49 at Gatton Hospital and 136 at The Park for Mental Health.

The 326 vaccinations administered to West Moreton Health staff and residents on Friday was the most in a single day since jabs for the high-risk phase 1a group began at Ipswich Hospital on March 11.

Eligible Ipswich residents are being urged to book an appointment as soon as they can to ensure the dual-clinic at Cribb House is operating at maximum capacity and efficiency.



Data from the 2020 Chief Health Officer Report released in November last year shows 294,571 lived in the West Moreton Health area in 2018.

By comparison, there were 257,242 living in the Cairns and Hinterland Health and Hospital Service area in 2018 and 19,298 doses have been delivered there so far.

The Townsville Health and Hospital Service had a population of 240,883 in 2018 and 17,027 doses have been administered there.

In the Darling Downs Health and Hospital Service area 5936 doses have been administered with a population of 283,305 in 2018.

In the Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service area, which includes Bundaberg, and 5,419 doses have been administered there with a population of 217,659 in 2018.

These figures do not include vaccinations delivered by local GP clinics.

Queensland Health began its vaccination program on February 22 in line with the federal government’s rollout.

Six Pfizer hubs were set up in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Townsville.

AstraZeneca hubs, including Ipswich Hospital, came online about a fortnight later.

West Moreton Health began offering vaccinations within Ipswich Hospital on March 11 before moving its operation to Cribb House at the hospital on May 12 to become a dual vaccine hub with a greater daily capacity.



Of the 1615 total cases recorded in Queensland so far, only 80 have been in the West Moreton area to date.

The last local outbreak was in September at the Ipswich Hospital.

Vaccinations at disability and aged care facilities are being managed by the federal government.



Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding gets the vaccine at the Riverlink Medical Centre.

Anyone over the age of 50 can make a free appointment here or by calling 1800 020 080.

The clinic is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday but vaccinations are by appointment only.

You will need to bring your Medicare card and photo identification and must allow 14 days between a flu vaccination and a COVID-19 vaccination.



People aged 40 to 49 are eligible to register their interest for the Pfizer vaccine.

It is not a drive-through clinic and operating hours may vary according to demand.

Those under 40 are not eligible to receive a vaccine at this stage unless they meet eligibility requirements under the phase 1a, 1b or 2a categories of the federal government’s COVID-19 Vaccine National Rollout Strategy.

“We are proud to have Cribb House open as our public clinic as it continues a long tradition of providing quality healthcare in Ipswich,” West Moreton Health Executive Director for Nursing and Midwifery Karyn Ehren said.

“We want to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

“But it is vital to make an appointment to ensure we do not waste vaccines and we have an even flow of people throughout the day.”

Blair MP Shayne Neumann, who got the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a local GP practice this week, encouraged eligible residents to do the same.

His office had received a number of phone calls from people reluctant to get vaccinated.

“This week has reminded us we can’t be complacent, we all need to do our part to fight COVID-19 and protect those around us,” he said.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding also got her first jab this week at a local GP clinic.

“Hundreds of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others across Ipswich are making the vaccination program accessible to our community,” she said.

“As the pandemic recovery continues, our dedicated health professionals are keeping Ipswich open for business.”



Two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are necessary to obtain full protection against the virus; AstraZeneca doses are recommended to be 12 weeks apart and Pfizer doses are recommended to be at least three weeks apart.

