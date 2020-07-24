Ipswich urged to maintain coronavirus measures

WHAT TO EXPECT: This is what would happen if you were diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: File

IPSWICH residents have been urged to keep up social distancing measures and get tested if experiencing any relevant coronavirus symptoms in a bid to keep a second wave of the virus at bay.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding, who is also the chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, said she was working closely with a number of departments and will continue to follow directions from the Chief Health Officer and the State Government.

“We’ve been quite good here and can I say fortunate in Ipswich,” she said.

“Every single case here in the Ipswich West Moreton area, people haven’t actually got it from contact in Ipswich.

“Every single person has contacted it overseas or in a close association with someone from overseas.

“I think we’ve been a very considered community. I think we’ve been quite disciplined in making sure that it doesn’t spread around.”

She said a second wave would not only have further health risks, but would also have impacts on the economy.

“The longer that this goes on, the longer that people don’t have jobs or businesses aren’t doing as well and can’t hire people.

“I urge people to follow the social distancing rules.”

The Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young has advised that anyone with even the mildest symptoms of COVID-19 present immediately to a fever clinic. West Moreton residents have access to five fever clinics:

- Ipswich Hospital Fever Clinic (drop-in only), Jubilee Building, near Emergency Department entrance off Chelmsford Ave, Ipswich.

- Gatton Hospital Fever Clinic, 97–103 William Street, Gatton. Phone ahead on 5468 4113.

- Kambu Booval (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients only), 3/160 Brisbane Road, Booval. Phone 3436 5680

- Flinders Peak Medical Centre (by appointment), 355 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga. Phone 5464 6765.

- Karalee Health Matters clinic (by appointment), 19-27 Junction Road, Chuwar. Phone 3812 3133.

Since fever clinic testing began in March, Ipswich Hospital has conducted 4349 tests and Gatton Hospital 420.

As of 14 July, 39 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in our region and all 39 have recovered.