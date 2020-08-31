Ipswich undertakes largest flood project in city’s history

IPSWICH residents have been asked to help shape how the city prepares for future floods as part of the largest flood projects in the region’s history.

The Ipswich Integrated Catchment Plan consists of a large amount of technical work and modelling, and community input through the Managing Future Floods survey.

It forms part of council’s fulfilment of recommendations from the Queensland Floods Commission of Inquiry.

Now residents have been asked to provide input on a number of flood and catchment management topics.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the complex project was timely and that its numerous components would both increase readiness for future flood events and improve catchment management.

“The new plan goes above and beyond basic flood mitigation and as such will guide council’s action and future investment in everything from land use planning and new infrastructure, through to community awareness and ecosystem health,” she said.

Environment and Sustainability Committee Chair Cr Russell Milligan said waterway health and flood management are closely linked.

“Understanding the whole of the catchment and how a river interacts with the land makes for better results from both flood and waterway health perspectives. Including waterway health as part of a flood project is something new for our region and shows we are serious about improving river management.”

The six topics to be released for public comment from August-October 2020 will be Community Awareness and Resilience, Physical Mitigation, Property Specific Actions, Current/Future Flood Risk, Land Use Planning and Emergency Management.

Cr Harding said components of the Ipswich Integrated Catchment Plan dovetailed with the work being undertaken on council’s Waterway Health Strategy, and included considerations for improving the health of the Bremer River.

More information can be found on the Managing Future Floods page on Shape Your Ipswich.