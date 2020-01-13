Ipswich Turf Club upgrade nears completion

THE signs are positive on the Ipswich Turf Club Infrastructure front with bright hopes emerging early in the new decade of long awaited completion of infrastructure works.

The ongoing saga of the 2010s decade involved countless iterations of infrastructure proposals until the current project was finally approved in March 2017.

However, it did not end there as delay after delay over the past three years continually pushed back the project timing as Racing Queensland managed the State Government funded Industry Infrastructure Scheme.

This scheme was initiated by the Chairman Bob Bentley led Racing Queensland control body back in the 2000s decade.

Almost three years after the initial approval for Ipswich, there is little actually completed.

Whilst the forecourt was completed prior to the 2019 Ipswich Cup, the yet to be completed new jockeys, stewards, and members building has not been handed over to the ITC, and at the time of writing work has not yet commenced on the new carpark, new racing stalls, and widening of TL Cooney Avenue.

All of these items were approved in the development permit of March 2018. However, 2020 promises to be a watershed year of project completion following the extended journey in getting there.

Added to the approved works of 2017 in recent times, have also been some track irrigation and drainage works which progress well.

The good news is that a series of works start today. Demolition on old race day stalls to make way for the new carpark commences today as power and sewer have already been cut off in that area which is now fenced off ready for progress.

This carpark is planned for completion, along with the track works, by the return to racing on April 8.

Earthworks on the new stalls commence today although these stalls will now not be completed until after the Ipswich Cup.

This however has no impact on arrangements for Cup Day Marquees as the construction zone will be the area of the new stalls when completed.

The widening of TL Cooney Avenue is expected to commence early February and after a break in works for logistical reasons prior to the Ipswich Cup, be completed after Ipswich’s social event of the year on June 13.

All in all, it is a positive start to 2020 with bright hopes of infrastructure project completion this year, along with major existing facility refurbishments undertaken by the ITC.

Magic Millions Day Delivers Despite Delays

Despite a couple of logistical hiccups, the Magic Millions Day at the Gold Coast on Saturday was another big day on Queensland’s richest day of racing.

The major hiccup was in relation to a traffic incident resulting in closure of all four lanes of the M1 southbound.

A number of horses being floated to the Coast were held up on the M1 including $1M Guineas favourite Alligator Blood who made it in time with help from a delay in race times.

Alligator Blood duly won with ease for trainer David Vandyke and jockey Ryan Maloney despite standing in a float on the M1 for hours in the gridlocked traffic.

The $2M two-year-old Classic was won by Victorian visitor Away Game for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable for jockey Luke Currie at $41.

Due to the delays, the final race was late on and run in pouring rain to cap off an incident packed day.

Positive Bushfire Response From Racing Bodies

Racing Queensland made another positive socially conscious move last week in relation to the horrible bushfire season being endured across Australia.

RQ pledged to donate $15,000 to the worthy cause.

This announcement came hot on the heels of the Thoroughbred Breeders Australia announcement that vendors at the Magic Millions sales would donate $500 for every horse sold, with more than $300,000 expected to be generated through the initiative.

Queensland Winter Carnival Initiatives

A Racing Queensland announcement last week unveiled changes being made to the Queensland Winter Racing Carnival.

Ipswich is included with an improved schedule on Cup Day including raising importance of the Gai Waterhouse Fillies and Mares Classic, as well as the Bundamba Plate for two year olds.

These moves add to the return of the 2500 metre distance along with higher prize money in the QT Provincial Cup last year.