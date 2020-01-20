Ipswich Turf Club project continues

PROGRESS: Commencement of demolition of the old race day stalls to allow way for the new carpark to be built as part of the Ipswich Turf Club redevelopment.

PROGRESS: Commencement of demolition of the old race day stalls to allow way for the new carpark to be built as part of the Ipswich Turf Club redevelopment.

Handy rainfall last week helped the Ipswich Race Track improvement works along.

These works involve installation of a new irrigation system as well as drainage channels. This work has been completed on the course proper with only the sand and grass training tracks awaiting irrigation.

There is an enormous benefit to the track from the point of view of losing fewer meetings due to rainfall with a much faster moisture draining process in place. The downside is the additional irrigation required to the quicker draining surface., especially in times of drought. However, this has not been an issue over the last six weeks as rain has fallen on December 8 (25mm), December 24 (30mm), and last week on January 11 (11mm), and January 14 (15mm).

After top dressing of 670 tonnes of sand occurred in December and early January, the last week of rain was perfect timing in allowing settling of that top layer, as well as giving the course proper a kick along after irrigation and drainage works had been virtually completed.

The remainder of 330 tonnes of sand is to be spread in the last week of January allowing ample time for the surface to fully settle and regrow by the resumption of racing on April 8. The result will be quicker draining of surface moisture and the loss of fewer rain affected meetings, a much more efficient irrigation system for the course in dry times, and more surface cushion after integrating 1,000 tonnes of sand in to the heavier subsurface base.

Credit for the project’s smooth running to date, on time and on budget, must go to the extensively experienced Warren Williams who has managed on behalf of Racing Queensland. Contractors and the club alike have all worked together to resolve any issues to achieve what is appearing to be a terrific outcome for all parties.

Infrastructure Works Commencement

Installation of the carpark and new stalls finally commenced last week as the Ipswich Turf Club moves closer to a completely new facility.

These two items along with the impending widening of TL Cooney Avenue and opening of the new stewards, jockeys, and member’s lounge building are much closer to reality and will create a much-improved Ipswich Turf Club facility.

This is not just for racing, but a wide assortment of hospitality, events, and entertainment options for the site, especially following refurbishments to the existing facilities undertaken by the ITC whilst closed from racing.

Bushfire Impacts Continue

Along with devastating effects on both humans and wildlife, the Australian bushfires are impacting sports including thoroughbred horse racing.

As many sports are being impacted at the top level such as tennis and cricket, horse racing took another blow last week when Victoria’s Caulfield, Yarra Valley, and Werribee meetings were abandoned due to poor air quality caused by smoke.

This followed on from a few weeks earlier when the scheduled meeting at Wangaratta was abandoned for the same reason as many regions struggle through the horrible and at times heartbreaking season. Even the Ipswich Turf Club has felt the consequences when readied as an evacuation centre during the North Booval fires in December. Thankfully these fires were controlled and the facility not required.

Regan Bayliss Returns to Australia

As his fellow Group 1 winning brother Jake continues making a name for himself in the Queensland riding ranks, Ipswich bred Regan Bayliss aims to make a big return to the Melbourne riding ranks. Despite bushfire smoke haze interruptions last week, Regan has already started riding in Victoria following a stint in Hong Kong where there is a reputation as hosts of the world’s strongest rider ranks. After such an enlightening learning experience, expect the Bayliss stars to continue to grow brighter in two states in 2020.