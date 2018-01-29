Menu
APPROVED: $13M Ipswich Turf Club upgrade clears hurdle

Hayden Johnson
by

A LONG-AWAITED $13 million upgrade to the Ipswich Turf Club has passed the final hurdle with Ipswich City Council officers approving an upgrade to the track.   

The development permit to expand the turf club was approved last week, allowing a $13 million State Government grant to flow for the development.  

The grant, which comes from the Racing Queensland infrastructure fund, will finance a new state-of-the-art two-storey building to house new jockey and stewards' rooms on the ground floor and a members' lounge and function centre above.  

About $10 million will be put towards new infrastructure and upgrades while $3 million will secure the club's financial viability.  

The development will be the first major upgrade to the club in 26 years.   

In June, Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch said the upgrades would "be a whole new world and the redevelopment will bring us into the new age".

Topics:  development ipswich business ipswich city council ipswich turf club

Ipswich Queensland Times
