Ipswich truckie an instant millionaire after pub win

A Redbank Plains truck driver is considering an early retirement after scoring a Keno 10 Spot prize of more than $1 million.

A Redbank Plains truck driver is considering an early retirement after scoring a Keno 10 Spot prize of more than $1 million.

AN Ipswich truckie’s fortunes have certainly turned around after a “bad luck streak” he says lasted 13 years was quashed after a life-changing $1 million win.

The Redbank Plains truck driver, who did not want to be named, hopes to retire early and will put the money towards a new home.

He held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry in game 809 on Monday night, which saw him take home $1,134,772.00.

The winning entry was bought at the Redbank Plains Tavern

“At first I didn’t believe it,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: New post office opens doors with more facilities still to come

“It wasn’t until they put the ticket through the machine to double-check that it sunk in that I had won.

“I had been down at the tavern before heading home for dinner, so I didn’t watch the draw.

“It wasn’t until I went back later to check my ticket that I found out.

“It was a bit of a shock. I couldn’t believe I had been walking around with a ticket worth $1 million. I’m glad I checked it.”

The man said the win was going to change his life and he intends to head off on a holiday as soon as he can.

“It feels really good to know that money is coming my way,” he said.

“I used to play other games, but a few years ago, I decided I’d rather play Keno instead.

“The decision to change what I play finally came good.

“I’ve had a bit of a bad luck streak over the past 13 years.

READ MORE: Queensland records one new COVID-19 case

“But I think this win will turn my luck around. It’s going to put me back on track.

“The first thing I’ll do is buy myself a new house and sit back and relax, knowing it’s paid off in full.

“I’m even considering retiring early.

“I’ve worked hard as a mechanic and truckie my whole life so it will be good to give that up sooner rather than later.”

Redbank Plains Tavern venue manager Ryan Jacobs said they wished their winner all the best.

“They’ve always got some fun things planned for their windfalls,” he said.

“I’m sure this winner is no different.

“It’s great to see a win in our venue and we can’t wait to do it again.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.