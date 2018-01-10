Ipswich trial bike riders answer back

RIDING SITE: The powerline easement off Stuart St, Goodna which is being used by trail bike riders.

RIDING SITE: The powerline easement off Stuart St, Goodna which is being used by trail bike riders. Councillor Paul Tully

FRUSTRATED Ipswich trail bike riders have defended their choice to ride through residential bushland, saying there is nowhere else to go.

In Saturday's QT, riled up residents of Goodna's Stuart St said they were fed up with trail bike riders using land in the area.

But trail bike rider Sarah Taylor said family members rode on several prohibited areas because there wasn't anywhere available or affordable.

"We don't have the space at home to ride our bikes, so when you live in a residential area like this, I think the council needs to be creating spaces for people," Ms Taylor said.

"I know there have been a few new tracks opening up but they cost quite a lot of money so for myself, my partner and our four kids, it's just too expensive.

"The closest we can go is Toowoomba and because we make sure to keep off the main roads and ride safely through the bushland. I don't see the harm in what we're doing."

According to residents on Stuart St and surrounds, trail bike riders regularly ride through the streets and local parks without number plates or helmets.

The QT witnessed a trail bike rider pull out on to Stuart St without looking. The rider narrowly avoided being struck by a garbage truck.

The QT does not suggest Ms Taylor or her family engage in any such conduct and Ms Taylor said she did not approve of people riding around illegally, but felt if there was space for people to ride, it would prevent a lot of problems.

"I'm definitely not approving of people riding around illegally, but I just don't think it's ever going to stop unless there is somewhere for people to go," she said.

Ms Taylor said despite people riding around on the roads, the majority of people stuck to areas that were either unused or away from houses.

"It would be great if the council or whoever could provide residents with a space they could use, because there are a number of large areas that could be utilised," she said.

"For example, there is a massive section between Wacol which goes through Camira to Redbank Plains and as far as I'm aware that's essentially unused.

"I know most of that land is privately owned, but if they could open up those sections I know a lot of people would use them because it's a good way to get the kids out of the house and to do something as a family."

Councillor Paul Tully said he would put in measures to discourage riders from using the space off Stuart St.

"After last week's story, I contacted the officer in charge at Goodna police and they said they would be undertaking additional patrols in the area," he said.

"There were boulders and a gate put up in that area about 15 years ago. I can see that it is easy for a trail bike to get around, so I'll be looking at getting that barrier reinstated as soon as possible.

"I will also say again that if people know of where these riders live to contact police so that they can be identified because usually by the time the police arrive to the area, the riders have gone.

"I'd also welcome any suggestions of a possible location for a space for people to ride their bikes, so if anyone does have any ideas I encourage them to contact me or their local councillor."

Anyone interested in suggesting a location for a trail bike park can contact Councillor Paul Tully on 3818 6900 or by emailing: paulgtully@gmail.com.

For other Ipswich City Councillor contact details call: 3810 6666.