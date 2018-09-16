Menu
Crime

Ipswich train station re-opens after police shooting

Emma Clarke
by
18th Sep 2018 7:35 AM

IPSWICH and Rosewood train services have this morning returned to normal following a police shooting at Ipswich train station on Sunday afternoon.

Commuters who use the Ipswich and Rosewood train service experienced delays on Monday morning as police continue their investigations into the shooting.

Police shot a man in his 40s during an altercation at Ipswich train station at about 4pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Police Services spokesperson this morning said the police investigation was not impacting services and the station had re-opened.

Detectives closed the entrance to the train station and expected to continue their investigations into the night and possible on Monday morning.

READ MORE: POLICE SHOOT MAN DEAD IN VIOLENT TRAIN STATION STAND-OFF

READ MORE: POLICE CLOSE IPSWICH TRAIN STATION AFTER MAN SHOT DEAD

Commuters were encouraged to check for service delays on Translink as buses were brought into replace trains.

Services were delayed for up to 60 minutes on Sunday night.

