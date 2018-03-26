Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Where you live determines how much you will pay for tradespeople such as plumbers and painters.
Where you live determines how much you will pay for tradespeople such as plumbers and painters.
News

Ipswich tradies hammer home high rates

Sherele Moody
by
26th Mar 2018 6:15 AM

IPSWICH tradies are among the highest paid in the state.

Plumbers, painters, carpenters and electricians in our region are charging, on average, $68.44 an hour. This is less than Cairns where the charge-out rate is, on average, $75.35 and just above the Brisbane average of $67.11, Serviceseeking.com.au data shows.　

Townsville, Central Queensland, Gold Coast and Mackay and Whitsundays have the state's lowest tradie prices.

Serviceseeking.com.au CEO Jeremy Levitt said tradie prices varied across the regions for reasons including demand and the type of industry in each area.

"Higher rates are often associated with higher travel costs," Mr Levitt said.

"The further a tradie needs to travel for a job, the more expensive their charge-out rate.

"Charge-out rates also increase in areas of higher demand and if there is a tradie shortage, tradies will increase their charge-out rates because they can."

All self-employed tradies set their own rates, taking into account their business costs including insurance, tools, vehicles, tax, superannuation and their labour.

Tradie rates can also be influenced by local supply and demand as well as the region's socio-economic profile - for example the richer the population, the more tradespeople can charge.

"Some regions are cheaper historically," Mr Levitt said.

"Tradies will have a perception of the affluence of a particular area and charge more if they believe their customer has a larger capacity to pay."

- NewsRegional

 

Self-employed tradies set their own rates, taking into account their business costs including insurance, tools, vehicles, tax, superannuation and their labour.
Self-employed tradies set their own rates, taking into account their business costs including insurance, tools, vehicles, tax, superannuation and their labour. AndreyPopov

BY THE NUMBERS

How our region compares on average tradespeople* call-out fees

QUEENSLAND

Cairns: $75.35

Central Queensland: $40.70

Gold Coast: $54.67

Ipswich: $68.44

Mackay: $47.55

Sunshine Coast: $75.97

Toowoomba: $48.63

Townsville: $36.33

Gympie: $75.97

Warwick: $69.31

Brisbane: $67.11

NSW

Clarence Valley: $73.33

Northern Rivers: $57.77

Northern Suburbs: $69.31

Coffs Harbour: $73.33

Sydney: $73.94

*Carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians.

Source: ServiceSeeking.com.au

business cost of living economy employment money tradies
News Corp Australia
Dick's push to stop payday loan sharks ripping off residents

Dick's push to stop payday loan sharks ripping off residents

Politics The number of struggling homes with a high-interest payday loan is staggering

  • 26th Mar 2018 5:01 AM
Bunny rally 'an option' as pro-rabbit group backs proposal

Bunny rally 'an option' as pro-rabbit group backs proposal

Pets & Animals Narelle O'Connor has been fighting the State Government for 5 years

  • 26th Mar 2018 4:59 AM
Woman uses sister's name to escape driving charges

Woman uses sister's name to escape driving charges

Crime Her deceit caught up with the 51-year-old Flinders View resident

  • 26th Mar 2018 4:55 AM
Why you're paying too much for power, and what states can do

Why you're paying too much for power, and what states can do

Money It's up to state governments to fix the power bill problem

  • 26th Mar 2018 4:50 AM

Local Partners