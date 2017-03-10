No other woman in the world has done what I've done

Sandra Entermann of Greg's Glass is the first female certified glazier in the world.

AN IPSWICH woman has become the first female in the world to earn certification in her trade.

Sandra Entermann is a glazier at Greg's Glass and Glazier in West Ipswich where she custom cuts glass in between managing the office.

She has just earned her formal qualification as a certified glazier via the Australian Glass and Glazing Association's Master Glazier Program.

Now she's quickly becoming the female poster child for the industry, a title she was never chasing but is happy to adopt.

Within 12 months she will have earned her next qualification as a master glazier, which will be another world-first, confirmed by the Australian Glass and Glazing Association which works closely with other countries.

"It's a trade where you can still be feminine yet enjoy getting your hands dirty to an extent," Sandra said.

"It's such a non-traditional trade for women but I never set out to prove a point (as a woman), I just love the work.

"It's always different."

Sandra never intended to become a tradie; she always planned to study teaching but 10 days into her university course decided to take a gap year.

That was 24-years ago.

In 1993, at 18-years-old, Sandra began working for her brother Gary, who owns Greg's Glass.

She quickly realised the value of being able to cut glass for customers without having to call in a glazier and began learning on the job.

It took just two years to finish her apprenticeship - when she finally started one - with a few more hurdles afterwards to earn the title of Certified Glazier, making her the first woman in Australia to do so.

Australia is leading the world in its initiatives to grow the glazier's trade which has contributed to Sandra becoming the first woman in the world to be made a certified glazier.

When asked what it's like to work in a male dominated trade, even with your brother as your boss, Sandra said the gender difference wasn't an issue.

"We have a great team here and all the guys are complete gentlemen," she said.

"I would definitely encourage other women to take it up. If you can run a small business and do the practical side too, you become a major asset as an employee.

"Being a glazier, it's not like other industries. "People will always need glaziers so there is longevity in it too."

Next week Sandra will be presented with a certificate recognising her achievement by Australian Glass and Glazing Association, the industry's peak body which labelled Sandra's achievement as 'a big step for the trade'.