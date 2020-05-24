Trade college preparing students to 'rebuild economy'

The Australian Industry Trade College opened a campus in North Ipswich earlier this year. Students Madelyn Carvolth and Liam Wise with principal Tracey Millar and CEO Mark Hands.

THE AUSTRALIAN Industry Trade College's Ipswich campus is working closely with local industry to meet the demand for work-ready apprentices and trainees to "help rebuild the economy" as we start to look at life beyond coronavirus.

Like every other educational institution around Australia, the independent senior school has faced disruption due to COVID-19.

The AITC opened its fifth campus in North Ipswich earlier this year, welcoming about 70 students across Years 10 and 11.

On average, about 10 per cent of the student body attended the Ipswich campus across April and the start of May, with the majority learning from home.

Students are back on campus with restrictions eased.

CEO Mark Hands said a learning from home program launched at the start of Term 2 and a digital mental wellbeing training app, Uprise Upskill, was provided to students.

AITC terms are split into two five-week blocks, with time shared between the classroom and out in industry.

"We have strong links with industry in Ipswich and Brisbane, and are working closely with them to meet demand for work-ready, reliable apprentices and trainees to help rebuild the economy," he said.

"As a community, we are now faced with COVID-19 and it is how we respond to disruption that determines a fervent future.

"AITC has shown no signs of slowing down due to COVID-19, with more than 15 of our young people signed to apprenticeships over the past three to four weeks, despite the uncertain climate."

The pandemic has not impacted plans for the Ipswich campus to expand to take on more students.

A major intake will happen in July.

"Our current facility has capacity to grow in enrolments, so we are focusing on building our community at this point in time," Mr Hands said.

"We have plans to expand the Ipswich campus to meet industry's demand for apprentices and trainees.

"Enrolments are being conducted via online conferencing or over the phone for safety purposes."