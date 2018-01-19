Menu
Monstrous Mystery the latest film to descend on Ipswich

ACTION: A student film production of Monstrous Mystery was filmed in the Cobb & Co Park at Rosewood this week.
Hayden Johnson
by

THE quaint town of Rosewood will continue to star on the big and small screen with a student production the latest to descend on the rural community.

Producer and actor Jason Wingate took his cast and crew of 12 to the town this week to film Monstrous Mystery.

"We wanted to create a typical Australian look for the film," he said.

The film's morning scenes and opening montage was filmed in the one-day shoot at Rosewood.

One of the main characters, Ash, is putting up warning posters in town after encountering a monster in the bush.

Mr Wingate's character helps the young boy capture the monster.

Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke said productions such as Monstrous Mystery were "the future of our film industry".

"This young film mob has come out. They love the town and just fell in love it," he said.

"That's the attraction - it's just another feather in our cap and these young people were such a delight to talk to and interact with."

When it is completed, the film will be shown during a stage show and combine cinema with live entertainment.

The show will tie in with the theme of the film about reaching out to young people and struggling youth in the community.

A student film version will also be submitted for assessment by Mr Wightman at JMC Academy in Brisbane.

Mr Wightman aims to film a second project in August and hopes it will become a television series down the track.

Located one hour west of Brisbane, Rosewood has featured in movies including 500 Miles and The Tree as well as Ernie Dingo's Census ad and Ben Lee's I Love Pop Music film clip.

In the video, Lee performed in front of several Rosewood landmarks.

The video has had almost 200,000 hits on YouTube.

Cr Pahlke said Rosewood continued to be a magnet for small, independent filmmakers.

"The State Government throws millions and millions at these blockbusters to get them here yet the little independents struggle all the time.

"I love them. I love the little independents."

