Ipswich tournament live streamed to the world

THRILLING CONCEPT: Roshan Seth (left) and organiser Michael McDaniel get ready for Sunday's 'Last Man Standing' one-on-one basketball tournament at the Ipswich Basketball Stadium.

THRILLING CONCEPT: Roshan Seth (left) and organiser Michael McDaniel get ready for Sunday's 'Last Man Standing' one-on-one basketball tournament at the Ipswich Basketball Stadium. Rob Williams

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

AS an energetic American who played at elite level in the US, Michael McDaniel needs no convincing how basketball puts the world's best players in the spotlight.

However, he wants to see more Australian basketballers given the opportunity to showcase their skills to an international audience.

That's one of the reasons former international player McDaniel has organised a special matchplay tournament at Ipswich stadium on Sunday.

Called the Last Man Standing Soulballer championships, the day-long, one-on-one event will be streamed live on Facebook for basketball enthusiasts everywhere to watch.

"This is going to be awesome,'' McDaniel said, having hosted the inaugural championships in Brisbane last year.

"You look at boxers and tennis players and things like that, they are their own individual athletes.

"This is a chance to play, as a professional basketball player, as an individual (rather than the usual team environment).''

McDaniel hopes the tournament achieves another goal as it continues to grow.

"You don't have to go to America to get good basketball,'' he said.

"Australia is taking over. That's the flavour of the month (with Aussie players doing so well).

"What I'm trying to do is highlight the Australians and make stars of them.''

Soulballer is McDaniel's alias from his days playing for the Kansas City Razorbacks and Connecticut Sky Hawks in the second-tier American leagues before he came to Australia in 1995.

Now living at Bundamba, he chose Ipswich this year in the hope of boosting its profile further before taking his one-on-one matchplay concept to other centres around the country and to the US in the future.

"I'm going to find the number one basketball player in the world right now. It's going to start in Australia,'' he said.

Under the innovative format, two players will be on court at one time, playing against each other in four minute matches as part of a best-of-three series. The players have a one-minute break between games.

A nine-second shot clock will be used with players having a second attempt if they miss a three-point shot.

Last year's inaugural tournament winner was Sudanese professional basketballer Mathiang Muo.

He expects international players like Cairns NBL'er Deba George to take part.

McDaniel is also confident the latest event will again attract some sporting celebrities like Leroy Loggins, CJ Bruton, Derek Rucker and Andre Moore, along with leading basketballers.

"When I had it a year ago, it was amazing,'' McDaniel said.

For Ipswich state league and American college player Jason Ralph, the exciting one-on-one concept offers something new.

"I've actually never been in a tournament like that before,'' Ralph said, having completed his latest state league season with Ipswich Force in August, after an off-season stint with Valley City State University.

"It will be interesting to see how it goes.''

Having just enjoyed his first extended break since September 2014, Ralph is realistic about his hopes this weekend.

"I'm not expecting too much,'' he said. "I'm expecting to get my touch back a little bit.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student has just started doing individual training after his time off.

He wants to support the tournament knowing the effort McDaniel has put into setting it up.

"He (McDaniel) just wants to help people out,'' Ralph said. "He's a good guy for that.

"I think it (the tournament) might get a lot of interest.''

Exciting play

ORGANISER Michael McDaniel is planning to broadcast Sunday's Ipswich tournament to more than 25 countries.

Players are vying for prizes like a trip to Thailand and the winner's reward of $1000.

The tournament competitors can also challenge for $100 prizes in a dunk and three-point shooting competition.

The Ipswich Basketball Stadium will open at 7am with the four-minute, one-on-one matches from 7.45am on Sunday.

Entry is $75 and players can sign up on the day to be involved.