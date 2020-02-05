Ipswich Touch Association Super 8s kicks off

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The Western Mustangs and Fockers command top standing on the men’s side of the draw following round one of the Ipswich Association’s elite Super 8 tournament.

The Cobras find themselves leading the women after securing a well-earned first-up win.

Ipswich Touch Association development officer Charlie Barker said it was a fabulous opening week.

She said the competition was extremely even with some sensational skills on show.

“There was some great touch played all-round,” she said.

“It is a very even competition on hand.”

Players received shirts featuring unique artworks created by Owlet’s Cara Sanders. Each of the eight men’s and women’s outfits donned a different animal-inspired design.

“The shirts looked awesome and the teams loved them,” Barker said.

“I was a decent crowd and a great first night.”